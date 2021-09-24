Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Scotland

Low risk to patients stressed after legionella bacteria found in hospital water

By Press Association
September 24 2021, 1.44pm
Low risk to patients stressed after legionella bacteria found in hospital water
Water is being monitored for the bacteria at Monklands Hospital in Airdrie (Danny Lawson/PA)

Patients have been assured that the risk of contracting Legionnaires’ disease is “extremely low” after bacteria was found in the water supply at a hospital.

NHS Lanarkshire said routine water sampling had discovered legionella bacteria in the renal and endoscopy units at Monklands Hospital in Airdrie.

Filters have now been placed on basins and shower outlets in the units and in a ward served by the same water tank.

No patients are showing any signs of the disease.

Susan Friel, nurse director for acute services at NHS Lanarkshire, said: “We are working closely with microbiology and facilities colleagues to put in place further steps following these results to ensure the safety of patients and staff.

“This includes sampling on a regular basis until we have a full set of negative samples, and filters remaining in place for as long as required.

“We want to reassure our patients and staff that the risk of contracting legionella disease with this particular strain is extremely low and the measures we have taken are precautionary while we continue to sample the water.”

She added that infection prevention and control measures are in place and no patients are showing signs of legionnaires disease, but staff will continue to monitor the situation in the coming days.

Christina Coulombe, head of infection prevention and control at the health board, added: “There have been no toilets closed but handwashing facilities are out of commission as a precautionary measure while testing is ongoing.

“The option of portable sinks was discussed with staff and have now been provided in the areas requested by staff. Senior staff in all three areas can request further portable sinks by contacting facilities colleagues.”

