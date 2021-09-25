Another 18 Covid deaths in Scotland, new figures show

Scotland has recorded another 18 coronavirus deaths, as well as a further 3,261 confirmed cases of the virus.

The latest daily statistics from the Scottish Government showed that 8.8% of those tested for Covid-19 had a positive result.

Since the start of the pandemic a total of 8,532 people have died within 28 days of being confirmed as having the virus.

3,138,177 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 3,261 to 553,350 Sadly 18 more people who tested positive have died (8,532 in total) Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrC7f5XHealth advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArSHI2 pic.twitter.com/SoDrAM9L45 — Scottish Government (@scotgov) September 25, 2021

There were 1,005 people in hospital on Friday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down by six from the previous day.

The number of people who required treatment in intensive care was unchanged at 79.

Meanwhile a total of 4,172,573 people have now received their first dose of vaccine, with 3,824,074 of them having had two doses.

Booster doses are now being given to those aged over 50, starting with the most vulnerable, with the vaccination programme also having recently been extended to children aged between 12 and 15.