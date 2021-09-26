Man taken to hospital after city ‘shooting’

A man has been taken to hospital after a suspected shooting in Glasgow.

Police have launched an investigation following the “targeted attack” on Saturday evening.

Officers were called to a report of a man injured in Garlieston Road in the Barlanark area of the city at around 9.25pm on September 25.

The 33-year-old was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Inquiries are ongoing and officers are following a positive line of inquiry.

“This was a targeted attack and there will be an increased police presence in the area throughout the investigation.”