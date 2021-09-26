Firefighters called to hotel incident By Press Association September 26 2021, 10.53pm Firefighters went to the scene (Jane Barlow/PA) Firefighters have been called to a hotel as part of a multi-agency response to an incident. Emergency services went to the scene at the Inchyra Hotel on Grange Road near Grangemouth when the alarm was raised at 7.30pm on Sunday. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent two appliances and a detection, identification and monitoring (DIM) unit to the scene. An SFRS spokesman said: “We were called at 7.30pm on Sunday to assist as part of a multi-agency response to an incident at a hotel on Grange Road. “Operations control sent two appliances and specialist resources to the scene.” Crews were still at the scene at 10.30pm on Sunday. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Firefighters set to reduce false alarm call outs to focus on genuine emergencies Police called to Kirriemuir park after reports of youths setting fires Hotel guests evacuated over ‘stronger than normal smell of chlorine’ Busy street sealed off as firefighters tackle loose masonry in Dundee