Yellow warning over heavy rain in Scotland’s north-east

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for the north-east of Scotland.

Heavy showers are expected to hit Aberdeenshire, Morayshire and the Highlands.

The weather warning is in place until about 12pm on Monday.

A very active cold front is spreading across northern & western parts of the UK at the moment, bringing #lineconvection in some areas, that's short periods of intense #rain with gusty #winds. The front will continue eastwards this morning. Difficult driving conditions are likely pic.twitter.com/B2vITWta5Y — Met Office (@metoffice) September 27, 2021

The Met Office warned flooding of businesses and homes in the area is likely and transport services will likely be delayed due to the weather.

Between 25 and 40mm of rainwater is possible, and perhaps as much as 50 to 60mm in a few places, according to weather experts.