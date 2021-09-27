Man in court over alleged rape in Aberdeen By Press Association September 27 2021, 10.34am A man has been charged in connection with a serious sexual assault in Aberdeen (David Cheskin/PA) A man is due to appear in court in connection with an alleged rape in Aberdeen. Police were called after reports of a serious sexual assault on a 29-year-old woman at Bon Accord Terrace Gardens in the north east city at about 3.30am on Sunday. Officers confirmed a 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault. He is due to appeal in court on Monday. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Man denies hitting two teenagers with car after spate of ‘eggings’ in Perthshire town Man in court charged with murder of teacher Sabina Nessa Warrant for arrest of rapper Wiley after he fails to attend court hearing Monday court round-up — Boots ban and forgotten knife