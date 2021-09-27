Hotel guests evacuated over ‘stronger than normal smell of chlorine’

Guests at a luxury hotel were evacuated after reports of a strong smell of chlorine coming from the building’s swimming pool.

Emergency services went to the scene at the Inchyra Hotel on Grange Road near Grangemouth when the alarm was raised at 7.30pm on Sunday.

Guests and staff were evacuated while the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) investigated the building.

Police confirmed four people were taken to hospital to be checked over who have since been discharged.

Another eleven people were examined by Scottish Ambulance Service on site at the time of the incident.

A spokesperson for the hotel’s operator Macdonald Hotels said: “Following reports of a stronger than normal smell of chlorine from the swimming pool at the Inchyra Hotel in Grangemouth, guests were initially evacuated to the car park, then accommodated in another wing of the hotel as a precaution whilst the fire brigade carried out investigations into the cause.”

SFRS sent two appliances and a specialist detection, identification and monitoring (DIM) unit to the scene.

An SFRS spokesman said: “We were called at 7.30pm on Sunday to assist as part of a multi-agency response to an incident at a hotel on Grange Road.

“Operations control sent two appliances and specialist resources to the scene.”

Firefighters left the scene at about 11pm.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to the site following reports of a chemical leak. They added: “Following a multi-agency response, it was discovered that the incident was a result of chemicals being used in the spa area.”