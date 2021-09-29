Woman, 77, dies in A9 crash

The 77-year-old was driving her orange Toyota Aygo in Grangemouth on Tuesday evening when it was involved in a collision with a black Audi A5, Police Scotland said.
The incident happened at the junction to the Beancross restaurant at around 7.10pm.
The emergency services attended but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police Inspector Keith Warhurst said: “We’re appealing to anyone who might have witnessed the black Audi A5 or orange Toyota Aygo shortly before the crash, as well as those who might have dashcam footage.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.