Third teenager arrested in connection with attempted murder

A third teenager has been arrested in connection with an attempted murder in Glasgow.

Officers were called to a report of a man injured in Garlieston Road in the Barlanark area of the city at around 9.25pm on Saturday.

The incident was reported at the time as a suspected shooting.

The 33-year-old man who was injured was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where hospital staff describe his condition as serious but stable.

Police said an 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Earlier, two males aged 16 and 17 were due to appear at the same court having been also been charged.

Detective Sergeant William Downie, from Greater Glasgow CID, said: “We’d like to thank the public for their assistance with this investigation.”