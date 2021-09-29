Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Company fined after teenage worker’s leg amputated due to crush injury

By Press Association
September 29 2021, 11.37am
Police responded to the scene after the man was crushed (Crown Office/PA)
A sawmill company has been fined £300,000 over health and safety failings which led to a teenage worker having his leg amputated above the knee.

The 19-year-old was clearing debris at the sawmill in Dalbeattie, Dumfries and Galloway, when he was crushed by a concrete panel on October 6, 2017.

Berwickshire-based BSW Sawmills Limited pled guilty to health and safety breaches at Dumfries Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

It followed an investigation by the Health and Safety Investigation Unit at the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS).

A photo taken prior to the collapse by concerned employee
A photo taken prior to the collapse by a concerned employee (Crown Office/PA)

COPFS said the court heard the worker was struck by a concrete panel that formed part of a bay wall when it collapsed while he and a colleague were cleaning.

The man was dragged down by the 1.8 tonne panel and his legs and arm were trapped underneath.

His left arm was crushed, causing severe muscle damage, and his left leg had to be amputated above the knee.

Investigators said the concrete panel had been in poor condition and was only held upright by loose bark and debris on either side of it.

When this was removed during the cleaning, the panel fell, trapping the man.

Workers had warned about the state of the bay prior to the incident and had taken photographs, COPFS said.

The bay had been modified and sustained damage over a period of time prior to the incident and no records were kept of the changes or maintenance.

It added that the company’s reporting system failed to identify the risk caused by the condition of the bay for a number of months prior to the incident and there was no system of audit and checks of site plant and equipment.

Alistair Duncan, head of the Health and Safety Investigation Unit, said: “By failing to identify the risk arising from the condition of the bay, BSW Sawmills Limited put their employees at unacceptable risk.

“This was an incident that resulted in life-changing injuries that could have been avoided if the appropriate measures had been in place at the time.

“Hopefully this prosecution and the sentence will remind other employers that failure to fulfil their obligations can have devastating consequences and that they will be held to account for their failings.”

A spokeswoman for BSW Sawmills Ltd said it expresses its “sincere apologies” to the employee, his family and colleagues.

She said the company “sincerely regret the incident”.

She added: “The nature of our work is carefully managed and controlled through a highly developed health and safety system, which regrettably failed on this occasion.

“We have fully co-operated with the Health and Safety Executive throughout their investigations, and we are grateful for their assistance.

“Lessons have been learned and improvements made to our already proactive approach to safety.

“The welfare of our employees and all others visiting our sites has, and always will remain, our top priority.”

