Appeal to trace killer of taxi driver 38 years on

Police investigating the murder of a taxi driver 38 years ago have made a fresh appeal for information on the anniversary of his death.

The previous reward of £10,000 has been doubled to £20,000 for anyone who provides information leading to whoever killed George Murdoch.

Mr Murdoch, known as Dod, was attacked with a cheese wire while working in Aberdeen on September 29, 1983.

At 8.35pm on that Thursday evening he told his control room he was heading to Culter, but never reached his destination.

The 58-year-old turned off onto Pitfodels Station Road, just on the outskirts of the city near Deeside Railway Line, where he was attacked and later died.

No-one has ever been arrested over the murder and Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team (MIT) continues to review and investigate the case, aided by the development of forensic and investigative techniques over the past decades.

Detective Inspector James Callander, from Police Scotland’s MIT, said: “No matter how much time has passed, we still receive a positive response from members of the public from all around the world when we appeal for information about this senseless murder.

“Over the years we have received sporadic information about what may have happened to George, and this is always investigated. It is apparent that many people will still have information that may help us bring closure to his family.

“Stories are passed on, or people remember something that may have seemed insignificant to them at the time, but is actually vital for us.

“We are urging anyone who has not come forward previously who believes they can assist the investigation to contact 101 or e-mail a dedicated inbox at SCDHOLMESAberdeen@scotland.pnn.police.uk.”

The Press and Journal and Evening Express said they have doubled the reward to £20,000.

Mr Murdoch’s nephew Alex McKay urged people to contact police if they have any information, and said the increased reward could be a “gamechanger”.

He told the two newspapers: “We have always felt very strongly that there are people still out there who can put a name to the killer, or who may have information which they have been holding on to all these years, but may not know just how important it is.

“The police can solve this case, but they need the critical information to do so and that is still out there.”

A Facebook page with information about the investigation can be found at

https://m.facebook.com/Appeal-for-Information-Aberdeen-Taxi-Driver-Murder-1983-George-Murdoch-100793279019630/