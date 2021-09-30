Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sporting estate bird culling licence ban extended over ‘wildlife crime evidence’

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 2.44pm
The licences allow gamekeepers legally cull some birds (RSPB/PA)
A wildlife watchdog has extended a sporting estate’s ban on securing licences to legally kill some wild birds, citing “additional evidence provided by Police Scotland of wildlife crime against birds”.

NatureScot has has extended the ban on Leadhills Estate in South Lanarkshire use of general licences until 2023, having issued a three-year ban in 2019.

The licences enable land managers to carry out otherwise illegal actions, including killing some wild bird species to protect crops or livestock.

A spokesman for the estate said it has not seen the evidence behind the ban and is considering an appeal against the decision.

Robbie Kernahan, NatureScot’s sustainable growth director, said: “It is hugely disappointing to have to be considering further issues of wildlife crime against wild birds and we are committed to using the tools we have available to us in tackling this.

“In this case we have concluded that there is enough evidence to suspend the general licences on this property for a further three years. They may still apply for individual licences, but -if granted – these will be closely monitored.

“We work closely with Police Scotland and will continue to consider information they provide us on cases which may warrant restriction of general licences.

“The detection of wildlife crime can be difficult but new and emerging technologies along with a commitment from a range of partners to take a collective approach to these issues will help us stop this from occurring in the future.”

In 2019, Springwatch presenter Chris Packham spoke out after a hen harrier found on the estate, believed to have been caught in an illegally set trap, was so badly injured it had to be put down.

Chris Packham with the dead hen harrier
Chris Packham with a dead hen harrier found on the estate (Ruth Tingay/PA

The estate said it was not blame for the bird’s death and an internal investigation found no estate worker was involved in setting the illegal traps.

A spokesman for the estate said on Wednesday: “The estate is extremely disappointed by this decision and is actively considering an appeal against it.

“We have yet to see the evidence leading to this decision and have been requesting this information from the relevant authorities. Without that evidence, we question the justification for such a decision, which is likely to have an impact on wildlife on the estate.

“There has been no commercial driven grouse shooting on the estate for several years and the moorland is managed on a care and maintenance basis.

“The estate has a zero tolerance approach to wildlife crime and has robust compliance systems in place.

“Employees are fully aware of their responsibilities with regard to the conservation of wildlife and we are confident that wildlife crimes have not been committed by anyone employed on the estate.”

