Man appears in court charged with attempted murder By Press Association October 1 2021, 6.28pm Ryan Quinn appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court (Andrew Milligan/PA) A man has appeared in court in Glasgow accused of attempted murder. Ryan Quinn, 27, appeared at the city’s Sheriff Court, charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder at Dawsholm Road in Glasgow on September 11. He was also accused of assault with danger to life and attempting to defeat the ends of justice. He made no plea and was remanded in custody ahead of a further court appearance. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Friday court round-up — Troll ‘must try harder’ and sheep worrying warrant Perthshire woman linked to unsolved murder was ‘knocked unconscious by axe handle’ Man charged in connection with attempted car theft in Fife Sentence of man who killed lover during sex referred to Court of Appeal