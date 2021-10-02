Teenager arrested after pedestrian killed in car park crash

A teenager has been arrested after a man in his 40s died after being hit by a car in a supermarket car park, police said.

The 46-year-old was walking in the area off Paisley Road West in Glasgow when he was hit at around 11.35pm on Friday.

He died at the scene and a 17-year-old boy was arrested over the incident, believed to have happened in the Cardonald Morrisons car park.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a collision involving a 46-year-old male pedestrian who was struck by a car within a supermarket car park off Paisley Road West in Glasgow shortly after 11.35pm on Friday October 1.

“The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.”