Motorist fixing puncture seriously injured in hit-and-run

A motorist fixing a puncture was seriously injured when he was struck by another car in a hit-and-run collision, police said.

It happened on the Edinburgh City Bypass, on the A720 westbound near the Lothianburn Junction, shortly after 1.15am on Sunday, Police Scotland said.

The 31-year-old victim stopped his Vauxhall car on a slip-road to carry out the repair when he was hit by a white Audi Q3 or Q4, which made off towards Dreghorn Junction, officers believe.

The victim was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries, the force said.

The road was closed and reopened at around 4am after an investigation.

Sergeant Jennifer Forbes, of the road policing unit, said: “Following our investigation at the scene, we believe the vehicle involved in this incident was a white Audi Q3 or Q4 car and it will have obvious collision damage to the front bodywork.

“I would urge anyone who believes they may have seen a vehicle matching this description or something similar to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who was on the City Bypass early on Sunday morning and may have dashcam footage to come forward.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0282 of 3 October.”