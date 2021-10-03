Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Catholic magazine to launch in Scotland ahead of visit from Pope Francis

By Press Association
October 4 2021, 12.05am
The magazine will be distributed at church’s including St Patrick’s in Anderston, Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The magazine will be distributed at church’s including St Patrick’s in Anderston, Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A new Catholic magazine is to launch in Scotland ahead of Pope Francis’ visit for the Cop26 climate conference.

The Scottish Catholic will print bi-weekly, with its first edition coming two weeks before the pope joins global leaders in Glasgow to discuss the environment.

The magazine launch follows the collapse of Scotland’s only independent Catholic newspaper, the 135-year-old Scottish Catholic Observer (SCO), during the coronavirus pandemic.

Former SCO-editor Ian Dunn will helm the magazine alongside co-owners Mary and Dan McGinty.

Mr Dunn, the managing editor, said: “People are quick to write off Catholicism and quick to write-off print journalism, but there’s still plenty of people in church on Sunday and plenty of people who want to read stories about their faith and their community.”

He said the Catholic Church has “taken a hit during the pandemic” but that with “Pope Francis coming to Scotland next month for Cop26 it’s an ideal time to launch a Catholic magazine”.

Mr Dunn edited the SCO from 2016-2018.

The newspaper was sold mainly through churches and was shuttered in 2020 by its parent company, the London-based Catholic Herald, amid the pandemic.

“What happened to the Observer was extremely sad but these things happen for a reason,” Mr Dunn added.

“This seemed like a fantastic opportunity to take the best of that paper and put it into a fresh new package.

“Our community needs a voice, to help us talk to each other and the wider world, and we will be that voice.”

The new magazine, which will be independent of the church, was welcomed by Scotland’s Catholic bishops.

A spokesman for the Bishops’ Conference of Scotland said it “wishes its founders every success in their mission to create a place where the voice of the Catholic community in Scotland can be heard”.

He added: “An increasingly secular mainstream media often leads to superficial coverage of the Church and its teachings, making the role of the Catholic media very important.

“We hope the Scottish Catholic will promote the values of the Gospels, proudly present the teachings of the Church and reflect Scottish Catholic life across our country.”

The magazine will launch on October 15 and will cost £2, with the first edition free.

More from The Courier