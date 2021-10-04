Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police were called to crowds at funerals during pandemic, reveals watchdog

By Press Association
October 4 2021, 3.45pm
There were a ‘few occasions’ when police had to be called to crematoria, after large numbers of people gathered for services despite Covid restrictions (PA/PA Wire)
Police had to be called to funerals in Scotland “on a few occasions” when large numbers of mourners gathered outside despite Covid-19 restrictions, it has emerged.

A report for the Scottish Government revealed this was an issue when coronavirus regulations limited the number of people who could be present at funerals to 20.

Despite this, “large attendances outside crematoria during funerals remained an issue”, a report by Robert Swanson, the senior inspector of burial, cremation and funeral directors noted.

His report added that “assistance was requested by some crematorium staff on a few occasions from Police Scotland”.

The annual report, which actually covers the period from April 2020 to September 2021, went on to note that it was “difficult to obtain” details of all those gathered outside crematoria for contact tracing purposes.

There were also “practical issues” with this when the number of people permitted to be at ceremonies was increased.

While there  was “total compliance across the sector” with mandatory restrictions, the report noted there were “variations” in how advisory guidelines were applied – with the differences resulting in some crematoria being more popular than others.

It stated that “concern was also raised by a number of cremation authorities over neighbouring crematoria having different levels of restrictions in place”.

The report continued: “Funeral Directors were often asked by families as to what was, and what was not, allowed at neighbouring crematoria. This did result in certain crematoria being much busier than others.”

But the report also noted that live streaming of services was able to be achieved at “almost all crematoria” during the coronavirus pandemic “despite a number of issues around signal strength in remote areas”.

While most organisations working in the funeral sector had contingencies in place for dealing with “unexpected demand”, the challenges that were faced during Covid-19 “were not only the number of excess deaths, but dealing with these during an ongoing pandemic with all the necessary precautions and restrictions imposed by legislation or guidelines”.

