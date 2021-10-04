Police appeal after four men injured in attempted murder

A manhunt has been launched after two men were stabbed and others injured in an attempted murder.

Three men – two 19-year-olds and one aged 21 – were walking on Elmbank Street at Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow when they were assaulted by a group of six men on Sunday at about 3.20am.

The 21-year-old and one of the 19-year-olds were taken to hospital to be treated for stab wounds, while the third victim is being treated for other injuries.

Their condition has been described as stable.

Another 21-year-old man was seriously injured by the same group of attackers near to Sauchiehall Street a short while after.

He was also taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries where he remains in a stable condition.

Police Scotland confirmed it is treating the assault on the two men who were stabbed as attempted murder.

The force is appealing to the public for information that can help them trace the attackers.

Police said all six suspects have been described as South Asian.

One of the suspects had a beard and wore a black T-shirt, dark jeans and dark trainers at the time of the attack.

A second suspect was wearing a black jumper with a white stripe down the shoulders, dark jeans and white trainers.

A third man wore a white top with a scarf around his neck and white trainers.

A fourth man had a beard and wore a black bubble jacket, black jeans and dark trainers.

The fifth man also had on a black jacket and dark trousers and was wearing glasses and the sixth man was wearing a dark jumper with a pattern on the chest, black jeans and dark shoes.

Detective Sergeant Euan Keil of City Centre Police Station said: “Our investigation is ongoing into these two incidents and officers are carrying out enquiries in the area and gathering CCTV footage to help identify the four men responsible for these serious assaults.

“At this time I would urge any witnesses, or anyone with information or anyone who may have been in the area a recording via a dashcam device that may help our investigation to contact officers through 101 quoting reference 0669 of 3 October. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”