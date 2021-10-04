Staff in dispute with ScotRail over wages plan strikes during Cop26

ScotRail engineer workers will take part in strikes during Glasgow’s Cop26 event, a union has said.

The strikes will take place in the coming weeks due to the “reckless” actions of Abellio ScotRail management, Unite the Union announced on Monday.

The protest is also in response to “the failure by Abellio ScotRail to make a meaningful pay offer”, despite repeated industrial action since September 24, the union said.

The planned 24-hour strikes will take place between October 18 and 19, November 1 and 2, November 10 and 11 and November 12 to 13.

A number of rail depots, workplaces and stations will be impacted by the strike action, including Glasgow Queen Street and Glasgow Central, Edinburgh Waverley and Perth.

Several of the dates clash with Cop26 in Glasgow which will see world leaders in the city from October 31 to November 12.

Unite’s engineering members at Abellio ScotRail voted by 78% in support of strike action in a 68.4% ballot turnout.

Meanwhile 92% supported taking industrial action short of a strike.

Pat McIlvogue, Unite’s industrial officer, said: “Unite has been left with no choice but to resolutely respond to the reckless behaviour displayed by Abellio ScotRail management.

“While discussions have continued these talks have produced absolutely nothing. There has been no pay offer and no movement by the company.

“The talks have been spun out and cynically used as a delaying tactic to avoid the national embarrassment of having strike action during the Cop26 climate change conference which is being held in Glasgow.

“Well, these tactics have spectacularly backfired because our engineering members will now hold several 24-hour stoppages in the coming weeks.

“We want the Scottish public to know that we have exhausted the process. Unite’s members have been holding action short of strike in an attempt to get Abellio ScotRail to wake up, and to recognise the storm that they have created to no effect.

“Now strike action will severely disrupt events and the Cop26 climate change conference due to this shambolic company.”

Mr McIlvogue added: “The Scottish Government and Transport Scotland must urgently intervene because the Abellio ScotRail management clearly lack the ability, humility and intelligence to live up to their responsibilities with respect to the workforce, and the Scottish public.”

ScotRail has been contacted for comment.