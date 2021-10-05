Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

August the worst month on record for A&E waiting times, figures show

By Press Association
October 5 2021, 10.25am Updated: October 5 2021, 12.49pm
Just 77.8% of those who attended A&E in August were seen within the four-hour target time (Peter Byrne/PA)
August was the worst month on record for waiting times at A&E, but still higher than more recent weekly figures.

Statistics released by Public Health Scotland (PHS) on Tuesday show just 77.8% of those who attended A&E in August were seen within the four-hour standard – despite a Government target of 95%.

The figure has been on a downward trend in recent months, falling from 88.7% in April.

During the month, 1,410 people spent more than 12 hours in A&E without being seen and either admitted to hospital or discharged, while 5,460 were there for eight hours or more.

The figures coincide with a crisis in the ambulance service, which has caused increased waiting times for those in need, prompting the Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf, to call in the military and fire service to ease the backlog.

Meanwhile, figures in recent weeks, which are reported more frequently than monthly figures, show a slight improvement in compliance with the standard, but the figure remains lower than for the whole of August.

In the week up to September 26, the standard was met for 76% of patients, which represented a slight rise from the previous week, when it was met in 74.4%.

During that week, 1,191 people spent more than eight hours in A&E, while 343 were there for more than 12 hours.

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “It’s only October. Winter pressures will make things so much worse.

“Staff need to know that their wellbeing won’t be sacrificed more than it has been already.

“They need a light at the end of the tunnel, and a cast iron guarantee that the health service will look after them, just as they have looked after us.

“If the Health Secretary can’t offer this, staff will undoubtedly head for the door.

“The government must also take full responsibility, instead of hiding behind the excuse of the pandemic.

“There needs to be a full independent review into all unnecessary deaths caused by this crisis, so that the Government does not repeat its mistakes.”

Tory health spokesman Sandesh Gulhane, who is also a GP, laid the responsibility at the door of the Health Secretary and his NHS recovery plan, saying: “Humza Yousaf’s flimsy recovery pamphlet and total inaction has led to this appalling situation for staff and patients. He’s too busy making sure he’s attending photo opportunities rather than getting a grip on the issues on the frontline.

“The situation should hopefully now be improving thanks to the support from the UK armed forces, but he must maximise their use to drive down waiting times.

“We’ve been demanding a NHS Winter Plan from Humza Yousaf for weeks, but he’s only finally getting round to it now.

“We must finally see leadership from the Health Secretary, otherwise the situation in A&E could completely spiral out of control in the winter months.”

A statement from Mr Yousaf is expected on Tuesday afternoon on winter planning in health and social care.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said: “Our NHS staff have faced unprecedented pressures over recent weeks as they work tirelessly and consistently to respond to the pandemic whilst continuing to provide vital treatment and optimal patient care.

“As part of the NHS recovery plan we have committed £27 million towards the redesign of urgent care to ensure people receive the right care, at the right place.”