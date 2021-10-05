August the worst month on record for A&E waiting times, figures show

August was the worst month on record for waiting times at A&E, but still higher than more recent weekly figures.

Statistics released by Public Health Scotland (PHS) on Tuesday show just 77.8% of those who attended A&E in August were seen within the four-hour standard – despite a Government target of 95%.

The figure has been on a downward trend in recent months, falling from 88.7% in April.

During the month, 1,410 people spent more than 12 hours in A&E without being seen and either admitted to hospital or discharged, while 5,460 were there for eight hours or more.

The figures coincide with a crisis in the ambulance service, which has caused increased waiting times for those in need, prompting the Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf, to call in the military and fire service to ease the backlog.

Meanwhile, figures in recent weeks, which are reported more frequently than monthly figures, show a slight improvement in compliance with the standard, but the figure remains lower than for the whole of August.

In the week up to September 26, the standard was met for 76% of patients, which represented a slight rise from the previous week, when it was met in 74.4%.

During that week, 1,191 people spent more than eight hours in A&E, while 343 were there for more than 12 hours.

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “It’s only October. Winter pressures will make things so much worse.

“Staff need to know that their wellbeing won’t be sacrificed more than it has been already.

“They need a light at the end of the tunnel, and a cast iron guarantee that the health service will look after them, just as they have looked after us.

“If the Health Secretary can’t offer this, staff will undoubtedly head for the door.

“The government must also take full responsibility, instead of hiding behind the excuse of the pandemic.

“There needs to be a full independent review into all unnecessary deaths caused by this crisis, so that the Government does not repeat its mistakes.”

Tory health spokesman Sandesh Gulhane, who is also a GP, laid the responsibility at the door of the Health Secretary and his NHS recovery plan, saying: “Humza Yousaf’s flimsy recovery pamphlet and total inaction has led to this appalling situation for staff and patients. He’s too busy making sure he’s attending photo opportunities rather than getting a grip on the issues on the frontline.

“The situation should hopefully now be improving thanks to the support from the UK armed forces, but he must maximise their use to drive down waiting times.

“We’ve been demanding a NHS Winter Plan from Humza Yousaf for weeks, but he’s only finally getting round to it now.

“We must finally see leadership from the Health Secretary, otherwise the situation in A&E could completely spiral out of control in the winter months.”

A statement from Mr Yousaf is expected on Tuesday afternoon on winter planning in health and social care.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said: “Our NHS staff have faced unprecedented pressures over recent weeks as they work tirelessly and consistently to respond to the pandemic whilst continuing to provide vital treatment and optimal patient care.

“As part of the NHS recovery plan we have committed £27 million towards the redesign of urgent care to ensure people receive the right care, at the right place.”