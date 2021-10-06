Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man arrested after woman, 26, dies in crash

By Press Association
October 6 2021, 7.20pm
A man has been arrested after a woman was killed in a collision in Glasgow (David Cheskin/PA)
A 26-year-old woman has died following a collision in Glasgow.

Police were called after a Toyota Yaris hit a woman who was walking in Eglinton Street, near to Cook Street, at about 8.45am on Wednesday.

Emergency services attended, but the woman died at the scene.

The drivers of the Toyota Yaris and a second car involved in the collision were not injured, police confirmed. 

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal crash.

Sergeant Kenny Malaney, of Greater Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said: “Our condolences are with the family of the lady who has died.

“Enquiries into the crash are continuing.

“Anyone with information, including any relevant dash-cam footage from the street at the time of the crash, can call officers at Greater Glasgow Road Policing Unit via 101.

“Please quote reference number 0626 of 6 October, 2021, when calling.”

