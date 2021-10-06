Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scooter rider, 69, dies in Highland crash

By Press Association
October 6 2021, 9.52pm
Police are appealing to the public for information after a 69-year-old scooter rider died following a crash in the Highlands (David Cheskin/PA)

Police are appealing for witnesses after a scooter rider died in a crash in the Highlands.

Officers were called after a white Vespa and a car crashed on the A836 between Thurso and Forss at about 9.40am on Wednesday.

The 69-year-old driver of the scooter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Ewan Calder said: “As our investigation into this incident continues, our thoughts remain very much with the family and friends of the deceased.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the crash or saw the white Vespa this morning to please come forward.

“We are also keen to speak with any motorists who were on the A836 near Thurso and may have potential dashcam footage from the area.”

Anyone with information on the crash has been asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 0778 of October 6.

