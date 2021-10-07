Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police identify man who died in scooter crash in Highlands

By Press Association
October 7 2021, 3.29pm
Police have identified a man who died in a crash in Caithness on Wednesday (David Cheskin/PA)
A 69-year-old man who died in a crash in the Highlands has been named.

Police were called to a collision on the A836 in Caithness involving a white Vespa scooter and a white Ford Transit van which was towing a trailer.

Ian Calder, from Thurso, was riding the scooter and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at about 9.40am on Wednesday between Thurso and Forss.

Sergeant Ewan Calder, of the Highland and Islands road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Calder’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who may have information who hasn’t yet spoken to police to come forward.

“We also remain keen to speak to anyone who was driving on the A836 on Wednesday and may have dashcam footage.

“If you can help then please call 101, quoting incident 0778 of 6 October.”

