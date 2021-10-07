Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

426,000 Scots unable to pay council tax last year, Citizens Advice finds

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 12.17am
Almost 430,000 Scots have been unable to pay their council tax in the last year after running out of money, Citizens Advices Scotland said. (Jane Barlow/PA)
Almost 430,000 Scots have been unable to pay their council tax bills after running out of cash, research has revealed.

Polling for the advice charity Citizens Advice Scotland found that in the last year almost a third (32%) of people had run out of money before pay day – the date when they received their wages or pension or benefit payments.

That equates to 1.42 million adults being short of funds, it calculated.

Of this group 30% – approximately 426,000 people – had been unable to pay their council tax.

Almost one in 10 (9%) of those who had run out of funds said they had been unable to pay council tax bills more than six times in the last 12 months

Citizens Advice Scotland released the results of the poll, carried by YouGov, at a time when many household budgets are coming under increased pressure, with the end in the £20 uplift to Universal Credit and the increase in the energy cap forcing up fuel bills.

The charity’s financial health spokesman Myles Fitt said: “Council tax debt is the biggest debt issue the Citizens Advice network sees, and it’s concerning that so many people are missing payments because they have run out of money.

“The ending of furlough and other pandemic-related financial support measures will have a significant impact on many, but other emerging cost pressures are creating a perfect financial storm on household budgets this autumn, and there is real concern that more and more people will struggle to meet council tax payments as a result.”

He urged anyone in need of advice regarding money or bills to contact Citizens Advice, saying: “We have a range of options for people to get advice from their local CAB, our online advice site, or through our online self-help tools for making savings on council tax – www.checkmycounciltax.scot – or more generally by boosting incomes and cutting costs via www.moneymap.scot.”

