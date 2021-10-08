Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Driver killed as van crashes into field

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 9.50am
The road was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash (David Davies/PA)
The road was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash (David Davies/PA)

A man has died after his van left the road and landed in a field.

The crash happened on the B729 near Dunscore, Dumfries and Galloway, at about 4.10pm on Thursday.

Emergency services attended and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene south of Dunscore, near Throughgate.

Police said no-one else was in the black Citroen Nemo van and no other vehicles were involved.

The road was closed in both directions while police investigated, and it reopened at around 9.45pm.

Sergeant Jonny Edgar, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said on Friday: “Our inquiries are ongoing to understand why the van left the road and our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this time.

“The van was travelling north towards Dunscore and we’re eager to hear from anyone who may have seen it prior to the crash, or witnessed the collision itself.

“Any drivers recording on the B729 yesterday afternoon with dashcam are asked to check their systems and provide any relevant footage to us as soon as possible.”

