Driver killed as van crashes into field

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man has died after his van left the road and landed in a field.

The crash happened on the B729 near Dunscore, Dumfries and Galloway, at about 4.10pm on Thursday.

Emergency services attended and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene south of Dunscore, near Throughgate.

Police said no-one else was in the black Citroen Nemo van and no other vehicles were involved.

The road was closed in both directions while police investigated, and it reopened at around 9.45pm.

Sergeant Jonny Edgar, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said on Friday: “Our inquiries are ongoing to understand why the van left the road and our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this time.

“The van was travelling north towards Dunscore and we’re eager to hear from anyone who may have seen it prior to the crash, or witnessed the collision itself.

“Any drivers recording on the B729 yesterday afternoon with dashcam are asked to check their systems and provide any relevant footage to us as soon as possible.”