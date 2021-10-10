Family ‘devastated’ by man’s death in hit and run

An error occurred. Please try again.

A family has been left “devastated” after a man was killed in a hit and run.

The 61-year-old was found injured at the side of the A85 at Kirkton near Taynuilt, Argyll and Bute, in the early hours of Sunday.

Police were alerted at around 1am. Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland said initial inquiries indicate he may have been hit by a vehicle between 12.30am and 1am and that the car may have been damaged.

The direction the car was heading is not known.

Detective Inspector Scott Hamilton said: “It’s imperative we find out how this man has died.

“His family is devastated by what has happened.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing to anyone who was on the A85 last night to contact us.

“Any small piece of information could assist the investigation.”

The #A85 remains closed at Taynuilt following an RTC early this morning. The alternative route via A819 – A83 – A816 will add around 85miles to your journey so please allow plenty of extra travel time. More details at https://t.co/Gfc1foPAa5 @NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/r5UeyDHQeb — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 10, 2021

Police have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries and are checking CCTV footage.

The A85 remains closed at the crash site with an 85-mile diversion in place.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0293 of October 10 2021, or alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.