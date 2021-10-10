Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Family ‘devastated’ by man’s death in hit and run

By Press Association
October 10 2021, 12.22pm
Police Scotland said a man was killed in a hit and run (PA)
Police Scotland said a man was killed in a hit and run (PA)

A family has been left “devastated” after a man was killed in a hit and run.

The 61-year-old was found injured at the side of the A85 at Kirkton near Taynuilt, Argyll and Bute, in the early hours of Sunday.

Police were alerted at around 1am. Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland said initial inquiries indicate he may have been hit by a vehicle between 12.30am and 1am and that the car may have been damaged.

The direction the car was heading is not known.

Detective Inspector Scott Hamilton said: “It’s imperative we find out how this man has died.

“His family is devastated by what has happened.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing to anyone who was on the A85 last night to contact us.

“Any small piece of information could assist the investigation.”

Police have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries and are checking CCTV footage.

The A85 remains closed at the crash site with an 85-mile diversion in place.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0293 of October 10 2021, or alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier