Teenager arrested after alleged attack at bus station

A teenager has been arrested after a suspected attack left another youth with wounds that will cause life-long scarring, police have said.

The alleged assault is believed to have occurred when two groups clashed at the bus station at Green Street, Kilmarnock, at approximately 10.20pm on Saturday night.

The injured 19-year-old man was taken to Crosshouse Hospital for treatment to serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police Scotland have now confirmed that a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

A 16-year-old male youth has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged assault of a 19-year-old man at Kilmarnock Bus Station, Green St, Kilmarnock on Sat, 9 Oct. Enquiries into the incident are continuing. pic.twitter.com/ZkdOrVncaY — East Ayrshire Police (@AyrshireEPolice) October 11, 2021

In the force’s original appeal for information, Detective Constable Paul Tracey said the suspected attack would leave the injured teenager “with life-long scars”.

Following the arrest, a Police Scotland spokesman added: “A 16-year-old male youth has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He has been released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

“Inquiries into the incident are continuing.”