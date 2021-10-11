Man dies after being attacked ‘for absolutely no reason’ in Ayrshire

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man has died after being attacked “for absolutely no reason” in an Ayrshire street.

Police said the unprovoked attack on the 23-year-old took place on Sunday at around 9.05pm.

He was walking along St Margaret’s Avenue in Dalry when he was assaulted by a man described as being white and wearing a dark jacket.

Paramedics attended but the victim died at the scene.

Police are appealing for info after the suspicious death of a 23-year-old man in Dalry, Ayrshire, on Sun, 10 Oct Around 9.05pm on Sun night, the man was attacked in St Margaret's Ave by a man wearing a dark jacket. He died at the scene.https://t.co/3JinpE44Y3 pic.twitter.com/bO1oCNJWzg — Ayrshire Police (@AyrshirePolice) October 11, 2021

Detective Inspector Stephen McCulloch, of Saltcoats CID, said: “This young man would appear to have been attacked and killed for absolutely no reason other than being in the same place as the man at the same time.

“There were a number of people in the street who came to the man’s aid and called for an ambulance and we believe we have managed to speak to most of them.

“However, we would still appeal to anyone who was there but who has not yet come forward to police to get in touch.

“I’d also ask for motorists who may have dash-cams to check their footage from the street around the area, maybe between 8.50pm and 9.10pm, and to call police as well.”

Anyone with information can contact police by phoning 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.