Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Body found after man reported missing on Isle of Lewis

By Press Association
October 12 2021, 2.28pm
Police have found the body of a man on the Isle of Lewis (Dave Thompson/PA)
Police have found the body of a man on the Isle of Lewis (Dave Thompson/PA)

The family of a missing man have been alerted after the discovery of a body on the Isle of Lewis.

Donnie Scott, 42, from Barvas, was reported missing on Monday and police had been appealing for help to try and find him.

But officers have found the body of a man at Tarstol Burn near to Loch Street.

Police Scotland said that the body has not been formally identified but that Mr Scott’s family have been informed of the discovery.

A statement from the force said: “There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier