Body found after man reported missing on Isle of Lewis

The family of a missing man have been alerted after the discovery of a body on the Isle of Lewis.

Donnie Scott, 42, from Barvas, was reported missing on Monday and police had been appealing for help to try and find him.

But officers have found the body of a man at Tarstol Burn near to Loch Street.

Police Scotland said that the body has not been formally identified but that Mr Scott’s family have been informed of the discovery.

A statement from the force said: “There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”