Police name Ayrshire man who was murdered in unprovoked attack

Police have named a man who was murdered “for absolutely no reason” in an Ayrshire street.

Sean McKay, 23, from Dalry, was attacked as he walked along St Margaret’s Avenue in the town at around 9.05pm on Sunday.

Paramedics attended but he died at the scene.

Police are treating the death as murder.

We have named the 23yo man who died after an attack on St Margaret's Avenue, Dalry, on Sun, 10 Oct, as Sean McKay from Dalry. His relatives are aware. Following a post mortem, officers are treating his death as murder. More: https://t.co/hbLHJMqEc8 pic.twitter.com/26WXYL70xg — Ayrshire Police (@AyrshirePolice) October 12, 2021

They previously said Mr McKay was “attacked and killed for absolutely no reason”.

Detective Inspector Stephen McCulloch said: “Our priority is to find the person responsible for this crime as soon as possible and we need the help of the community to do so.

“So far the support and response from locals has been helpful to our investigation, however, we still need people to come forward with any information they may have as it could prove crucial to the inquiry.”

On Saturday, a 17-year-old was stabbed in Peden Avenue near to St Margaret’s Avenue.

Det Insp McCulloch said the incidents are “not directly linked”.

He said: “With regard to this incident and the serious assault on Peden Avenue, Dalry, on Saturday night, as a result of extensive and ongoing inquiries in the local area, we are following positive lines of inquiry in relation to each incident.

“We can confirm that whilst the incidents are not directly linked, we are continuing investigations to establish the full circumstances.”

Anyone with information can contact police by phoning 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.