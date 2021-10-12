Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Man held over ‘unprovoked’ street murder of 23-year-old

By Press Association
October 12 2021, 9.14pm
The 23-year-old man was attacked in Dalry on Sunday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The 23-year-old man was attacked in Dalry on Sunday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Sean McKay in an Ayrshire street.

Police said the 23-year-old was attacked on Sunday “for absolutely no reason” in Dalry.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the attack, which took place at 9.05pm in St Margaret’s Avenue.

Despite the arrest, officers are still asking for witnesses.

Paramedics attended but Mr McKay died at the scene.

Before the arrest was announced, Detective Inspector Stephen McCulloch said: “Our priority is to find the person responsible for this crime as soon as possible and we need the help of the community to do so.

“So far the support and response from locals has been helpful to our investigation, however, we still need people to come forward with any information they may have as it could prove crucial to the inquiry.”

On Saturday, a 17-year-old was stabbed in Peden Avenue, near St Margaret’s Avenue.

Mr McCulloch said the incidents are “not directly linked”.

He said: “With regard to this incident and the serious assault on Peden Avenue, Dalry, on Saturday night, as a result of extensive and ongoing inquiries in the local area, we are following positive lines of inquiry in relation to each incident.

“We can confirm that whilst the incidents are not directly linked, we are continuing investigations to establish the full circumstances.”

Anyone with information can contact police by phoning 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier