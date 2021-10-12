Man held over ‘unprovoked’ street murder of 23-year-old

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Sean McKay in an Ayrshire street.

Police said the 23-year-old was attacked on Sunday “for absolutely no reason” in Dalry.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the attack, which took place at 9.05pm in St Margaret’s Avenue.

Despite the arrest, officers are still asking for witnesses.

Paramedics attended but Mr McKay died at the scene.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Sean McKay in Dalry. Mr McKay died following an attack as he walked along St Margaret's Avenue, Dalry around 9.05pm on Sunday night. Anyone with information which could assist call 101, inc 3404 of 10 October. pic.twitter.com/xXDZBCygh3 — Ayrshire Police (@AyrshirePolice) October 12, 2021

Before the arrest was announced, Detective Inspector Stephen McCulloch said: “Our priority is to find the person responsible for this crime as soon as possible and we need the help of the community to do so.

“So far the support and response from locals has been helpful to our investigation, however, we still need people to come forward with any information they may have as it could prove crucial to the inquiry.”

On Saturday, a 17-year-old was stabbed in Peden Avenue, near St Margaret’s Avenue.

Mr McCulloch said the incidents are “not directly linked”.

He said: “With regard to this incident and the serious assault on Peden Avenue, Dalry, on Saturday night, as a result of extensive and ongoing inquiries in the local area, we are following positive lines of inquiry in relation to each incident.

“We can confirm that whilst the incidents are not directly linked, we are continuing investigations to establish the full circumstances.”

Anyone with information can contact police by phoning 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.