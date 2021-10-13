Dalry street death: Man charged over ‘unprovoked’ killing of 23-year-old

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a 23-year-old man in an Ayrshire street.

Police Scotland said Sean McKay was attacked in Dalry on Sunday “for absolutely no reason”, sparking a murder inquiry.

Paramedics attended at St Margaret Avenue shortly after 9pm but Mr McKay died at the scene.

The force said on Wednesday that a 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Sean McKay, 23, died in Dalry, Ayrshire, on Sunday (Police Scotland/PA)

He is expected to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court later.

Before the arrest was announced, Detective Inspector Stephen McCulloch said: “Our priority is to find the person responsible for this crime as soon as possible and we need the help of the community to do so.

“So far the support and response from locals has been helpful to our investigation; however, we still need people to come forward with any information they may have as it could prove crucial to the inquiry.”

On Saturday, a 17-year-old was stabbed in Peden Avenue, near St Margaret Avenue.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court later.

Mr McCulloch previously said the incidents are “not directly linked”.

He said: “With regard to this incident and the serious assault on Peden Avenue, Dalry, on Saturday night, as a result of extensive and ongoing inquiries in the local area, we are following positive lines of inquiry in relation to each incident.

“We can confirm that, whilst the incidents are not directly linked, we are continuing investigations to establish the full circumstances.”