Home News Scotland

Family of pensioner missing for four weeks ‘frantically worried’

By Press Association
October 13 2021, 3.26pm
Paul Johnson went missing on September 15 (Police Scotland/PA)
Paul Johnson went missing on September 15 (Police Scotland/PA)

The family of a man who has been missing for four weeks have said they are “frantically worried”.

Paul Johnson, 74, was last seen at around 10.45pm on Wednesday September 15 in Hepburn Gardens in St Andrews, Fife.

His family said he left for a walk and then vanished, and the weeks since have been the “hardest of our lives”.

He had left his home in Hay Fleming Avenue at around 10pm on the day he went missing.

His family said in a statement: “Four weeks ago our dad – who was fit and healthy – left his home on St Andrews for a walk.

“He was spotted on a couple of cameras walking as if on an evening stroll, was seen by a friend on Hepburn Gardens and has then simply vanished. His whereabouts remain a complete mystery.

“For us and our mum, the last four weeks have been the hardest of our lives.

“Our dad is a grandfather to nine – soon to be 10 – wonderful grandchildren, who are missing him as much as we are.”

They thanked those who have united to help find Mr Johnson, saying they cannot “put into words the gratitude we feel”.

They added: “We have been helped immensely through this difficult time in the knowledge that the town where mum and dad first met, fell in love and call their home is full of such wonderful and supportive people.

“Loved ones, friends and complete strangers have gone above and beyond to help with the search.

“We are frantically worried and miss dad so much. Please continue to keep him in your thoughts and know what we will forever be grateful for your kindness.”

Police inquiries are continuing, with officers going door to door and studying CCTV.

Mr Johnson is a keen walker and searches have been carried out in and around St Andrews of places he frequents.

Inspector Murray Gibson said: “It has now been four weeks since Paul went missing.

“This has been an incredibly difficult time for his family and we are keeping in regular contact with them as our inquiries continue.

“Over the past four weeks, extensive areas have been searched by police search teams, partner agencies, and the local community.”

He thanked those who have helped the search and urged anyone with information on Mr Johnson to get in touch.

Mr Johnson is around 5ft 9in and of slim build with grey hair. He was last known to be wearing a blue rain jacket and light coloured walking trousers.

Police Scotland can be contacted on 101.

