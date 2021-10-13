Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Man in court charged with murder over Dalry death

By Press Association
October 13 2021, 5.01pm
A man has appeared in court over the death of Sean McKay in Dalry on Sunday (Yui Mok/PA)
A man has appeared in court over the death of Sean McKay in Dalry on Sunday (Yui Mok/PA)

A man has appeared in court charged with murder.

Gavin McVey made no plea during an appearance in private at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old faces one charge of murder after Sean McKay, 23, died on St Margaret Avenue in Dalry on Sunday following an attack.

Paramedics attended at St Margaret Avenue shortly after 9pm but Mr McKay died at the scene.

McVey, from North Ayrshire, has been remanded in custody.

He is due to reappear within the next eight days.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier