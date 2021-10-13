Man in court charged with murder over Dalry death By Press Association October 13 2021, 5.01pm A man has appeared in court over the death of Sean McKay in Dalry on Sunday (Yui Mok/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has appeared in court charged with murder. Gavin McVey made no plea during an appearance in private at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Wednesday. The 38-year-old faces one charge of murder after Sean McKay, 23, died on St Margaret Avenue in Dalry on Sunday following an attack. Paramedics attended at St Margaret Avenue shortly after 9pm but Mr McKay died at the scene. McVey, from North Ayrshire, has been remanded in custody. He is due to reappear within the next eight days. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Fife terror accused Sam Imrie had mass killings video on his iphone, trial told Man in court after alleged assault on teenager Dalry street death: Man charged over ‘unprovoked’ killing of 23-year-old Man held over ‘unprovoked’ street death of 23-year-old