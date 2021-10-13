Man in court after alleged assault on teenager By Press Association October 13 2021, 5.56pm Bradley Hollywood was charged with serious assault and being in possession of a weapon (David Cheskin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has appeared in court in connection with an alleged attack on a teenager. Bradley Hollywood was charged with serious assault and being in possession of a weapon, after a 17-year-old boy was allegedly attacked in Peden Avenue, Dalry, on Saturday. A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged serious assault of a 17-year-old man in Peden Avenue, Dalry, Ayrshire on Saturday, 9 October, 2021.He is due to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 13 October, 2021. pic.twitter.com/s6fqmo9GuU— Ayrshire Police (@AyrshirePolice) October 13, 2021 Hollywood, 20, from Irvine, made no plea during an appearance at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Wednesday. He was released on bail while investigations continue. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Man in court charged with murder over Dalry death Man jailed for 33 years for killing PA to alleged Russian crime boss Fife man mistakenly confessed to stabbing friend’s face after arrest for sexually assaulting teenager Dalry street death: Man charged over ‘unprovoked’ killing of 23-year-old