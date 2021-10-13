Man in court after alleged assault on teenager

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man has appeared in court in connection with an alleged attack on a teenager.

Bradley Hollywood was charged with serious assault and being in possession of a weapon, after a 17-year-old boy was allegedly attacked in Peden Avenue, Dalry, on Saturday.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged serious assault of a 17-year-old man in Peden Avenue, Dalry, Ayrshire on Saturday, 9 October, 2021. He is due to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 13 October, 2021. pic.twitter.com/s6fqmo9GuU — Ayrshire Police (@AyrshirePolice) October 13, 2021

Hollywood, 20, from Irvine, made no plea during an appearance at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

He was released on bail while investigations continue.