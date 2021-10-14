Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rail strikes can take place during COP26, union says after industrial ballot

By Press Association
October 14 2021, 4.16pm Updated: October 14 2021, 4.23pm
ScotRail strikes could take place during Cop26 (Jane Barlow/PA)
The RMT rail union has said its members can go on strike during COP26 after a majority voted in favour of further industrial action.

The union said 84% of more than 2,000 members backed more strikes.

It added that the schedule for the ballot would allow action to take place during the global climate gathering, which begins on October 31.

The ballot will now be considered by the union’s executive.

Sunday train services in Scotland have been crippled for months as workers protest over pay and conditions.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Today’s ballot has been forced on us by the deliberate time-wasting by ScotRail and Transport Scotland.

“This issue should have been sorted‎ by now and we should have had a fair and just offer that recognises the hard and important work of our members.

“The result will be considered by our executive who will decide the next steps but the company should be taking full note of this massive majority for action and we remain available for talks.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said last week that she hoped the dispute could be resolved before COP26.

She said: “I would strongly encourage both sides of this dispute to get back round the table and find a resolution that is in the interests of those who work in our railways.”

