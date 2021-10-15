Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police investigate after man found injured in Glasgow street

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 10.14am
Police Scotland are investigating after an injured man was found on a Glasgow street (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A Glasgow road has been cordoned off after an injured man was found, police have said.

The injured man was discovered in Butterbiggins Road, Govanhill, and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

No details about the man’s injuries or the circumstances of any incident have been released by the emergency services, but at least four police vehicles remain at the scene while officers investigate.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a man having been found injured on Butterbiggins Road in Glasgow around 5.55am on Friday 15 October 2021.

“The man has been taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“The road is closed and officers remain at the scene.”

