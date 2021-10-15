Police investigate after man found injured in Glasgow street By Press Association October 15 2021, 10.14am Police Scotland are investigating after an injured man was found on a Glasgow street (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A Glasgow road has been cordoned off after an injured man was found, police have said. The injured man was discovered in Butterbiggins Road, Govanhill, and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. No details about the man’s injuries or the circumstances of any incident have been released by the emergency services, but at least four police vehicles remain at the scene while officers investigate. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a man having been found injured on Butterbiggins Road in Glasgow around 5.55am on Friday 15 October 2021. “The man has been taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances. “The road is closed and officers remain at the scene.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Man shot dead by police was not a danger to anyone, family says after inquest Man in hospital after being attacked on train SNP MSP John Mason admits he attended controversial abortion ‘vigil’ Man arrested after police raid in Kirkcaldy