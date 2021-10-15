Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Research breakthrough could help combat cancer, university says

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 6.45pm
Researchers studied Cytotoxic T cells that are trained by the immune system to recognise and eliminate threats (Rui Vieira/PA)
Researchers have made a breakthrough that could help with designing and engineering more efficient T cells to fight cancer, according to the University of Dundee.

A team at the university, working alongside the University of Cambridge, said their work has unveiled how “assassin” immune cells are able keep on killing as they hunt down cancer in the body.

They studied Cytotoxic T cells that are trained by the immune system to recognise and eliminate threats.

This includes tumour cells and those infected with invading viruses.

Gillian Griffiths, from the Cambridge Institute for Medical Research, who led the study, said: “T cells are trained assassins that are sent on their deadly missions by the immune system.

“Once a T cell has found its target, it binds to it and releases its toxic cargo. But what is particularly remarkable is that they are then able to go on to kill and kill again.”

The study, published in Science, shows that the refuelling of the T cells’ toxic weapons is regulated by mitochondria.

Mitochondria are often referred to as a cell’s batteries as they provide the energy that power their function.

The breakthrough could help in the designing and engineering of more efficient T cells to fight cancer.

Researchers utilised cutting-edge mass spectrometry-based proteomics at the University of Dundee’s Fingerprints Proteomics Facility.

Dr Julia Marchingo, from the School of Life Sciences, said: “The state-of-the-art proteomics technology available here in the University of Dundee enabled accurate mapping of the proteins that changed when T cells have defective mitochondria.”

Professor Doreen Cantrell, laboratory leader of the Dundee collaborative work, added: “Having this top-of-the-line technological capability here in Dundee means that scientists in academia and industry from all over the UK come to us for our expertise.

“This creates really exciting collaborative opportunities to make important discoveries in both basic science and clinical research.”

