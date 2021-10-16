Search under way for missing pensioner

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 83-year-old man.

James Watson was last seen in the early hours of Saturday in Copeland Crescent, in the Copeland area of Peterhead, Aberdeenshire.

Police Scotland said he has not been in contact with anyone since and concern is growing for his welfare.

James Watson, 83, has not been seen since early on Saturday morning (Police Scotland/PA)

Mr Watson is about 5ft 6in with white, balding hair and a white beard.

When he was last seen, he was wearing blue trousers and a grey top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1000 of October 16.