Search under way for missing pensioner By Press Association October 16 2021, 11.16am Police are appealing for information about the pensioner’s whereabouts (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 83-year-old man. James Watson was last seen in the early hours of Saturday in Copeland Crescent, in the Copeland area of Peterhead, Aberdeenshire. Police Scotland said he has not been in contact with anyone since and concern is growing for his welfare. James Watson, 83, has not been seen since early on Saturday morning (Police Scotland/PA) Mr Watson is about 5ft 6in with white, balding hair and a white beard. When he was last seen, he was wearing blue trousers and a grey top. Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1000 of October 16. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Two men wanted after hammer used in Dundee assault Family of pensioner missing for four weeks ‘frantically worried’ ‘Bring him home’: Fresh plea from family of St Andrews pensioner who vanished four weeks ago Serious assault in Dundee city centre leaves victim with facial injuries