Man attacked while riding bike in Glasgow city centre

A cyclist was attacked in Glasgow city centre on Friday night, leaving him in hospital with a serious leg injury, police have said.

The 20-year-old victim was riding on Sauchiehall Street near the junction of Cambridge Street when he was approached by another man and assaulted.

He suffered a significant injury to his leg that required treatment at hospital.

We are appealing for information after a man, 20, was assaulted around 8.20pm on Fri 15 Oct on Sauchiehall St near to the junction with Cambridge St. He was treated in hospital for a serious leg injury. Call 101 if you can help. More: https://t.co/Rlo8vG3tui pic.twitter.com/N3Fgl6raRQ — Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) October 16, 2021

Police Scotland are now appealing for any witnesses to the attack, or who may have filmed the incident at approximately 8.20pm on Friday evening.

Detective Constable Paul Campbell said: “I would urge anyone who may have seen what happened before and after this incident to get in touch.

“In particular I am keen to speak to anyone who may have taken footage or photographs of the incident on a mobile phone or who may have dash-cam or private CCTV footage from the area around that time.

“Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3612 of Friday, 15 October, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”