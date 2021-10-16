Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man attacked while riding bike in Glasgow city centre

By Press Association
October 16 2021, 12.42pm Updated: October 16 2021, 1.19pm
Police are appealing for witnesses to an attack on Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow (PA)
A cyclist was attacked in Glasgow city centre on Friday night, leaving him in hospital with a serious leg injury, police have said.

The 20-year-old victim was riding on Sauchiehall Street near the junction of Cambridge Street when he was approached by another man and assaulted.

He suffered a significant injury to his leg that required treatment at hospital.

Police Scotland are now appealing for any witnesses to the attack, or who may have filmed the incident at approximately 8.20pm on Friday evening.

Detective Constable Paul Campbell said: “I would urge anyone who may have seen what happened before and after this incident to get in touch.

“In particular I am keen to speak to anyone who may have taken footage or photographs of the incident on a mobile phone or who may have dash-cam or private CCTV footage from the area around that time.

“Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3612 of Friday, 15 October, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

