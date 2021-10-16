Missing pensioner traced safe and well, police say By Press Association October 16 2021, 4.44pm Police said the man had been traced (David Cheskin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up An 83-year-old man who was reported missing from Aberdeenshire has been traced safe and well. Police had earlier appealed for help in finding James Watson. He was last seen in the early hours of Saturday in Copeland Crescent, in the Copeland area of Peterhead. James Watson, 83, has not been seen since early on Saturday morning (Police Scotland/PA) In a statement, Police Scotland said: “We are pleased to confirm that James Watson, 83, reported missing from Peterhead this morning, has been traced safe and well. “Thank you to everyone who shared and responded to our appeal.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Search under way for missing pensioner Mother and son who went missing in Highlands found safe and well Missing man from Dundee traced safe and well as public thanked for help Illegal firearm found by police searching for missing man in Fife