Teenager seriously injured in Glasgow train station

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being seriously injured in a Glasgow train station.

Police said they had received a report of an incident at High Street station at around 3.45pm on Saturday.

Several police vehicles responded to the incident.

We received a report at 3.45pm on Sat 16 Oct, that a teenage boy was seriously injured at High St Station. He has been taken to hospital. Enquiries are under way. The station and the road outside are currently closed to allow emergency services access. Call 101 if you have info pic.twitter.com/F67LUKXKTM — Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) October 16, 2021

They added that the boy has been taken to hospital and inquiries are under way.

The incident caused disruption as trains on the busy route skipped the station and the city centre road was closed.

High Street reopened to vehicle traffic at around 5:45pm

Police asked anyone with information to contact them by phoning 101.