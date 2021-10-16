Teenage boy dies after incident at Glasgow train station

An error occurred. Please try again.

A 14-year-old boy has died after being seriously injured in a Glasgow train station.

Several police vehicles responded after officers received a report of an incident at High Street station at around 3.45pm on Saturday.

The teenager was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 14-year-old boy has died following an incident at a train station in High St, Glw, this afternoon. Anyone in the area at the time or who has relevant info can call police via 101, quoting inc no 2280/16/10 or anon to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.https://t.co/min1XRwMaH pic.twitter.com/Tw5Kc6Rmf4 — Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) October 16, 2021

Detective Inspector Iain Nelson of Greater Glasgow Division said: “This has been a shocking loss of a young life and a significant investigation is under way.

“Specialist officers are supporting the boy’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“Enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances and anyone who can help is urged to get in touch as soon as possible.”

The indecent caused disruption as trains on the busy route skipped the station and the city centre road was closed.

High Street reopened to vehicle traffic at around 5:45pm.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them by phoning 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.