Two more Covid-19 deaths and 2,666 cases recorded in Scotland

By Press Association
October 17 2021, 4.00pm Updated: October 17 2021, 4.04pm
A Covid-19 information sign at the Grassmarket in Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Two coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Scotland in the last 24 hours, according to the latest statistics.

It means the death toll under the daily measure, of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days, is now 8,930.

The statistics show 2,666 people tested positive for coronavirus in the past day, bringing the total number of cases in Scotland since the start of the pandemic to 607,767.

A total of 10% of tests for coronavirus came back as positive in the last 24 hours.

Across Scotland, there were 829 people in hospital on Saturday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 12 on the previous day, with 45 patients in intensive care, down two.

The statistics also show that 4,286,044 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 3,877,849 have had their second.

