Five people including two children seriously injured in motorway crash

Two children are in hospital in a critical condition after a motorway crash in West Lothian.

Police said the incident, which involved a Ford Focus and a Volkswagen Golf, happened on the M8 at junction 4, near Whitburn, at around 9.50am on Sunday.

A woman, a man and two children who were in the Ford were seriously injured and taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People.

The children, aged six and 14, are in a critical condition.

The female driver of the Volkswagen Golf was taken to University Hospital Wishaw with serious injuries.

The road reopened at 2.35pm.

Sergeant Jennifer Forbes said: “We’re asking for anyone who witnessed the collision or has any potential dashcam footage of the cars involved to please come forward.

“If you believe you can assist our investigation, please call 101, quoting incident 1158 of 17 October.”