Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Firefighters warn Bonfire Night attacks on crews can impact on emergencies

By Press Association
October 18 2021, 12.07am
The fire service has warned of the risks from bonfires (Niall Carson/PA)
The fire service has warned of the risks from bonfires (Niall Carson/PA)

Firefighters have issued a fresh appeal about the dangers caused by attacks on crews in the lead up to Bonfire Night.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said there were 12 attacks on crews on Bonfire Night 2020, and warned that such incidents can divert police away from other emergencies.

Last week, the fire service highlighted the dangers of fireworks – and its #BangOutOfOrder campaign is now calling on public support for its staff.

Deputy assistant chief officer Alasdair Perry said: “On any night of the year an attack on crews responding to incidents is unacceptable, but to have twelve on our busiest night of the year puts everyone in danger.

“We know it’s a very small minority of people who engage in anti-social behaviour, but there’s no question it can also impact on our firefighters, operations control colleagues and our partners too.

“If an appliance is damaged it may not be available for other emergencies.

“Our emergency service partners are diverted from other emergencies to escort us to deal with incidents, if crews need treatment and to investigate the attacks.

“It’s time to bring an end to this type of anti-social behaviour and make sure firefighters – and our emergency service partners – can do their job and keep the communities they serve safe.”

Firefighters attended more than 1,350 deliberate fires during the four-week period up to November 5, 2020 – its busiest period of the year.

SFRS said it would take a “zero-tolerance approach” to deliberate fire setting and anti-social behaviour.

And home owners were urged to store waste in garages or sheds to reduce the risk of accidental fires.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier