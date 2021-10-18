Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Scotland

Kittens found dumped in vodka box in park

By Press Association
October 18 2021, 10.48am
The kittens are thought to be around 12 weeks old (Scottish SPCA/PA)
The kittens are thought to be around 12 weeks old (Scottish SPCA/PA)

An animal welfare charity has launched an appeal after three kittens were abandoned in a park.

The Scottish SPCA said the young cats were found in a vodka box in Gallatown Park in Kirkcaldy, Fife, on Thursday.

A member of the public called the charity to report that some children had discovered the animals while playing.

The kittens – two males and one female – are thought to be around 12 weeks old.

Box
The kittens were found in a vodka box (Scottish SPCA/PA)

Scottish SPCA inspector Robyn Gray said: “The kittens were found in a vodka box that appears to have been used for moving or storage in the past. The box is marked ‘Tops’ and dated from 2017.

“The animals were found in the park at around 2pm and can’t have been there for long as both they and the cardboard box they were in were dry despite the wet weather.

“The kittens were in good condition and did not have any injuries, illnesses or fleas so they have clearly been well cared for up to this point.

“Although we appreciate the owner may have meant for these cats to be found, this is not the proper way to give up an animal if you can no longer care for them.”

She added: “They are semi-longhaired and all have distinctive markings so we’re sure someone must recognise them.”

Anyone with information about the kittens is asked to call the charity’s confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

