Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry: Teacher beat boy with cricket bat, hearing told

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 3.00pm
The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry heard that a boy was beaten with a cricket bat at the Queen Victoria School in Dunblane (PA)
A former pupil has spoken about how he was beaten with a cricket bat by a member of staff at a boarding school he attended, an inquiry heard.

The witness, who wishes to remain anonymous, said the beating happened when he was a pupil at Queen Victoria School in Dunblane in the 1960s. He was about 10 years old at the time.

He also spoke about how he was removed from the school with “no explanation” after a fellow pupil allegedly stabbed him in the thigh.

The boarding school is being investigated as part of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry (SCAI), being heard before Judge Lady Smith.

The Scottish Child Abuse INquiry is being heard before Lady Smith (PA)

The latest stage of the inquiry is focusing on alleged abuse carried out in Scottish boarding schools.

In a statement read out at the inquiry on Tuesday, the witness, who is going by the pseudonym Andrew, spoke about how he was hit with a cricket bat by a teacher in front of his peers as a form of punishment during a gym class.

“It was extremely painful and humiliating,” his statement read.

“It left an impression of a cricket bat on my body.”

Andrew’s statement also spoke about how he was removed from the school after a friend allegedly stabbed him in the thigh with a penknife following an argument.

He said he is still searching for answers as to why he was made to leave and why the attack was not investigated at the time, the inquiry heard.

He said being removed from Queen Victoria early had an impact on his prospects for a career in the armed forces which he hoped to pursue.

Upon reflection of his experiences at the school, Andrew said: “More support for children going to boarding school is needed.”

He added: “If there was someone for me to talk to when I got stabbed, I would have been able to complete my studies.”

Another former pupil at Queen Victoria had his statement read out at the hearing on Tuesday.

Also wanting to remain anonymous, the witness went by the pseudonym Bob.

He told the inquiry the school carried out “public expulsions”.

In his statement read out at the inquiry, Bob spoke of one occasion where several peers were expelled in front of parents, staff and pupils.

He said: “A couple of boys had been playing with each other, for whatever reason, could have been homosexuality.

“There was a rule in school that there would be public expulsions.

“Children would be brought up to a stage.

“They would get four to six strokes of the cane across the buttocks and everyone would be told why they were being expelled.

“It must have been terrible for the parents involved.”

The inquiry, in Edinburgh, continues.

