Thieves on mopeds steal £30,000 of bikes in garage break-in

Thieves riding mopeds have stolen four bicycles worth around £30,000 after breaking into a garage.

The four men left the scene in Milton of Campsie, East Dunbartonshire, on two mopeds, with the rear passengers carrying the stolen bikes.

The group were seen forcing their way into the garage on Glenburn Crescent at around 7pm on Monday.

They stole four bicycles, three of which were Santa Cruz models, with a total estimated value of around £30,000.

Police said the thieves were seen soon afterwards committing numerous road traffic offences near Lennoxtown and the Bishopbriggs area, still on the mopeds and carrying the stolen bikes.

These included causing a collision involving a grey Skoda Fabia on Colton Road. The driver of the car was not injured.

Officers are appealing for information.

Pc Bonner Young said: “We are appealing to anyone with information on the thefts, or anyone who witnessed the suspects during the evening of Monday October 18, to please come forward.

“Given the very public nature of the thefts and the further offences, we know there are witnesses out there.

“If you believe you can assist our inquiries, please call police on 101, quoting incident 1219 of October 19. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.”