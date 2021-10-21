Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thieves on mopeds steal £30,000 of bikes in garage break-in

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 11.41am
The incident occurred on Monday night (PA)
Thieves riding mopeds have stolen four bicycles worth around £30,000 after breaking into a garage.

The four men left the scene in Milton of Campsie, East Dunbartonshire, on two mopeds, with the rear passengers carrying the stolen bikes.

The group were seen forcing their way into the garage on Glenburn Crescent at around 7pm on Monday.

They stole four bicycles, three of which were Santa Cruz models, with a total estimated value of around £30,000.

Police said the thieves were seen soon afterwards committing numerous road traffic offences near Lennoxtown and the Bishopbriggs area, still on the mopeds and carrying the stolen bikes.

These included causing a collision involving a grey Skoda Fabia on Colton Road. The driver of the car was not injured.

Officers are appealing for information.

Pc Bonner Young said: “We are appealing to anyone with information on the thefts, or anyone who witnessed the suspects during the evening of Monday October 18, to please come forward.

“Given the very public nature of the thefts and the further offences, we know there are witnesses out there.

“If you believe you can assist our inquiries, please call police on 101, quoting incident 1219 of October 19. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.”

