Half of 12 to 15-year-olds in Scotland receive first dose of vaccine

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 5.15pm
Half of Scotland’s 12 to 15 year olds have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine (Nick Potts/PA)
Half of Scotland's 12 to 15 year olds have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine (Nick Potts/PA)

More than half of 12 to 15-year-olds living in Scotland have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, Public Health Scotland has confirmed.

A total of 117,627 young people in this age group have had their first jag to date, which is equivalent to 50.2%.

So far, 1,148 (0.5%) 12 to 15-year-olds have received both doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

The age group has been able to book in for a vaccine since September 20 after Scottish ministers accepted advice from the four UK chief medical officers (CMOs).

According to the latest Scottish government figures, 19 coronavirus deaths and 2,902 cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

It means the death toll under this daily measure, of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days, is now 9,031.

The daily test positivity rate was 8.8%, up from 7.4% the previous day.

There were 894 people in hospital on Thursday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 23 on the previous day, with 60 in intensive care, up two.

So far 4,299,649 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,888,408 have received a second dose.

The news comes as the coronavirus pandemic continues to put the NHS across the country under pressure, with the Army being called in to provide assistance in some health board areas and to the Scottish Ambulance Service.

